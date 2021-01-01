Menu

Valentin PRIASSO

Blagnac

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Simulation numérique
Abaqus
Matlab

Entreprises

  • Airbus Group - Phd Student - Composite Materials

    Blagnac 2013 - 2017 CIFRE PhD in collaboration with the laboratory LMT (ENS - Cachan) :
    " Modeling of the damage behavior of interleaved laminates "

    Participation in several International Conferences (CIGOS - ECCOMAS - ECCM)

  • MICHELIN - Apprenticeship in Computational Mechanics

    FERRAND 2010 - 2013 Apprenticeship in the research department of MICHELIN (France).
    Main topic : " Impact of the defect during manufacture process on the properties of a tyre". This has been done using Numerical Simulation

Formations

  • Ecole Centrale ECN

    Nantes 2010 - 2013 Ingénieur généraliste

    General formation in engineering.
    Master in Computational Mechanics

  • Lycée Du Parc

    Lyon 2008 - 2010 Classe préparatoire MP

    Maths / Physics

