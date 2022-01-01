Retail
Valentin VENANT
Valentin VENANT
Puteaux
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Allianz
- Conseiller Clientèle
Puteaux
2013 - maintenant
Formations
Université Catholique De Lille
Lille
2015 - maintenant
Licence Professionnelle Banque Assurance
Lycée Louis Pasteur (Lille
Lille (59); France
2013 - 2015
BTS Negociation Relation Client
Xavier ARZENTON
