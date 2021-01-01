Menu

Valérie CELLERIER

LYON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Organisée
Rigueur
Adaptabilité

Entreprises

  • EPALIA - GROUPE SUEZ - Attachée Commerciale

    2016 - maintenant

  • CO-EFFICIENCE - Consultante en recrutement

    Lyon 2013 - 2016

  • ISS PROPRETE - INGENIEUR COMMERCIALE

    Paris Cedex 17 2012 - 2013

  • NCI ENVIRONNEMENT - Attachée Commerciale

    2007 - 2011

  • SITA MOS - GROUPE SUEZ - Attachée commerciale

    1998 - 2007

Formations

  • Lycée La Martiniere Duchere (Lyon)

    Lyon 1992 - 1994 BTS