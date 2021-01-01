Valerie SANDRE-RAGNE

-
Infotel
- Business Project Leader
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2018 - maintenant
Infotel
- Documentation Team Leader
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2018 - 2018
Infotel
- Business Project Leader
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2018 - 2018
Digital Control Room (DCR) Project within the BXM Department in Airbus, in charge of :
- training of the users and administrators of the application
- drafting of all the documents displayed during the milestones meetings
Infotel
- Business Project Leader
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2018 - 2018
Handover on the Information Systems Representative for the Airbus Quality Department
Spie Ics
- Chef de Projet
Malakoff Cedex
2010 - 2017
Spie Ics
- Responsable Informatique
Malakoff Cedex
2006 - 2009