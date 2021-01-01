Menu

Valerie SANDRE-RAGNE

Neuilly-sur-Seine

Entreprises

  • Infotel - Business Project Leader

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2018 - maintenant

  • Infotel - Documentation Team Leader

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2018 - 2018

  • Infotel - Business Project Leader

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2018 - 2018 Digital Control Room (DCR) Project within the BXM Department in Airbus, in charge of :
    - training of the users and administrators of the application
    - drafting of all the documents displayed during the milestones meetings

  • Infotel - Business Project Leader

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2018 - 2018 Handover on the Information Systems Representative for the Airbus Quality Department

  • Spie Ics - Chef de Projet

    Malakoff Cedex 2010 - 2017

  • Spie Ics - Responsable Informatique

    Malakoff Cedex 2006 - 2009

Formations

  • Lycée Polyvalent Du Mercadal (Pamiers)

    Pamiers 1991 - 1993

