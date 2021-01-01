Retail
Valerie SARACENO
Valerie SARACENO
NARBONNE
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Narbonne
SA CHAMBEDIS (centre lelerc)
- Chef de secteur caisse
2000 - 2015
Ecole Pigier (Vienne Isere)
Vienne Isere
1988 - 1990
Anne GÉLIBERT
