Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Valérie SEGOND
Ajouter
Valérie SEGOND
TINLOT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Haute Ecole Charlemagne
- Maître Assistante
2004 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Cécile BOLOGNE
Marcel PECHTEN
Martine MUSELLE
Patrice UJHAZI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z