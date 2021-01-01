Menu

Valérie SMITH

CHAMBRAY LES TOURS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Indépendante - Photographe- graphiste

    CHAMBRAY LES TOURS maintenant

  • Create with more colors - Photographe - gérante

    2004 - 2009 Nutricia - Europ Assistance - Mutualites Libres - MSD - Novartis - Sun Chemical - Wyeth Lederlee - UCB Pharma - Lonza - Laboratoire Cercon - Phacobel - Magasine Astra Nails - Magasine “Break” - Vidéo Image - Radio Contact - Igretec - Entreprise Lombet - Editions Marabout - Ligue Horeca Bruxelles - Escales des Lettres - Centre Culturel d’Anderlecht - Gery International - Ligue Cardiologique Belge - RES Barter System ...

    Divers restaurants dont : “Le Repos des Chasseurs”, “Le Coq au Vin”, “Le Belgica”,
    “La Fantaisie”, “Le Citrus”, “La Truffe Noire”, Bert’s, “L’Entre-Nous” ...

    Décorations : “Cotton Wood”, “Mise en Scène”, “Art Mosaïc”, “Plaisir”, “Comptoir du Meuble”, “La Becquée”, ...

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :