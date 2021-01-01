Valérie VAX

I have an extensive experience in CRM, loyalty, customer insight through working for top consultancy firms, leading consumer goods and retail brands (grocery chains, specialized distribution, department stores). My strategic and operational background enables me to transform business requirements into relevant marketing solutions.



My ambition is to develop customer loyalty and value, using customer data and insights to personalize their experience with a brand, whatever the channels they use to interact with this brand.

I have a strong focus in leading international projects, managing cross-functional teams and transforming organizations to be more customer centric.



I have been working mostly in international environments (international projects and recently one year in London, 8 months in Mexico).

I'm now based in Paris with regular trips abroad in mature and emerging markets.