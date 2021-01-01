Menu

Valérie VAX

Courbevoie

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

I have an extensive experience in CRM, loyalty, customer insight through working for top consultancy firms, leading consumer goods and retail brands (grocery chains, specialized distribution, department stores). My strategic and operational background enables me to transform business requirements into relevant marketing solutions.

My ambition is to develop customer loyalty and value, using customer data and insights to personalize their experience with a brand, whatever the channels they use to interact with this brand.
I have a strong focus in leading international projects, managing cross-functional teams and transforming organizations to be more customer centric.

I have been working mostly in international environments (international projects and recently one year in London, 8 months in Mexico).
I'm now based in Paris with regular trips abroad in mature and emerging markets.

Entreprises

  • EY (Ernst & Young) - Director at EY Advisory, EMEIA Customer Practice

    Courbevoie 2015 - maintenant The mission of the EY Customer practice is to strengthen our clients’ market positioning and generate sustainable growth by designing and supporting their transformation into customer centric organizations.

    Areas of competencies: multi-channel customer strategy, customer insight, loyalty schemes, CRM organizations and tools, change management.

    "Customer" is a key element of the EY 2020 growth strategy (http://www.ey.com/GL/en/Services/Advisory/Performance-Improvement)

  • Grandir Conseil - Customer Marketing Advisor

    2014 - 2015 Main cosmetic distributor in Germany - CRM interim Director
    Leading agency in big data, DMP and media to support on-line marketing campaigns - Consulting

  • dunnhumby - Senior Client Director

    2013 - 2014 Led the account managers and project management teams in CRM projects
    Oversaw key client relationships in local markets and within the global team
    Designed customers strategies and contact plan
    Tested personalised and multi-channel communications to consumers
    Redesigned Loyalty programme
    Defined strategy and communication plan for new media

  • Dunnhumby - Director of CRM and Personalization

    2011 - 2013 As Head of Comms and Media:
    Leveraged team expertise in personalization
    Enhanced relational marketing contact plan and operations
    Development of insight to inform customer strategies
    Customer retention, reactivation and transformation programmes

  • Yves Rocher - Customer Marketing Director (Retail)

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2005 - 2011

  • AT Kearney - Director

    Paris 2000 - 2005

  • Deloitte Consulting - Manager

    Puteaux 1998 - 2000

  • PricewaterhouseCoopers - Senior consultant

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 1993 - 1998

  • Aoste - Marketing Manager

    Saint priest 1991 - 1993

Formations

Annuaire des membres :