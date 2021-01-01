Menu

Valérie VIVIAN

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Systra - Gestionnaire de projet

    Paris 2008 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université Lyon II, Ecole REYNAUD (Lyon)

    Lyon 1987 - 1991

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :