Valeriu ILIE

MONTREAL

En résumé

Mes compétences :
C/C++
MFC
Visual Studio
WinDbg
Wdk
Storage
KMDF
File system
NDIS
WDM
TCP/IP
Device drivers
Kernel

Entreprises

  • Diablo Technologies - Senior Software Developer

    2012 - maintenant Designing and implementing Diablo's flash storage Windows driver architecture using WDK and KMDF:
    - bus driver (for non-ACPI enumerated prototype devices)
    - function driver - main device driver
    - storport miniport driver

  • Nexsan Technologies - Senior Software Developer

    2011 - 2012 - Linux/Solaris PCI driver development (non-transparent bridge driver)
    - Windows file system driver development (minifilter)

  • IBM - Staff Software Developer

    Bois-Colombes 2010 - 2011 - Windows storage driver development (volume filter driver).
    - Windows boot volume drives migration application.

  • VM6 - Senior Software Developer

    2008 - 2010 - file system minifilter driver for recording and replicating file system operations (Windows DDK)
    - NDIS 6.0 filter driver for adding a reliability and flow control layer to UDP multicast communication (Windows DDK)
    - storage virtual miniport driver using Microsoft Virtual Miniport (VMiniport) interface (Windows DDK)

  • Third Brigade - Senior Software Developer

    2004 - 2008 - architected the TCP normalization engine and implemented it as a kernel mode driver module (Windows DDK)
    - multiple firewall driver module enhancements (SYN cookies, ACK storm detection, UDP/ICMP/ARP pseudostateful, connection counters, connection conditional filters, etc.). (Windows DDK)
    - designed the NDIS 5.0/5.1 IM driver and NDIS 6.0 filter driver and IP reassembly/fragmentation driver modules. (Windows DDK)

  • IDRCI - Senior Software Developer

    2001 - 2004 - designed an application firewall engine.
    - developed a packet filter driver module with TCP stateful inspection based on the filter-hook driver API (Windows DDK)
    - implemented a secure client-server application for firewall remote management.
    - designed a network address translation (NAT) driver module based on the firewall-hook driver API. (Windows DDK)
    - architected a multi-module packet inspection and modification firewall framework with an NDIS IM driver as a central piece and a layered stack of kernel driver modules capable of synchronously or asynchronously processing packets and injecting new packets into the stack. (Windows DDK)

  • Gemplus - Software Developer

    Meudon 2000 - 2001 - developed WDM smartcard reader drivers for USB keyboard/smartcard reader composite devices (Windows DDK, Smartcard DDK)

  • Technologies Novimage - Software Engineer

    1998 - 2000 - implemented an RDP client application for Windows NT Terminal server and a TAPI server for connecting a mobile Internet device.
    - developed an NT printer driver (Kernel mode + User mode components), the port monitor component and the calibration program for the wide SCSI color printer; designed the SCSI communication protocol.
    - developed an NT kernel service to allocate contiguous kernel memory, for the printer's SCSI IO buffer. (NT DDK, DriverWorks)
    - developed an NT class driver for the parallel port (WinNT) and a virtual device driver (Win95 VxD) to interface between a scanner device and the scanner's TWAIN data source. (Win95 DDK, NT DDK)
    - different graphic file format conversions and compression routines.

Formations

  • Universitatea Din Craiova (Craiova)

    Craiova 1987 - 1992 Bachelor of Electrical Engineering

    Faculty of Electromechanics

