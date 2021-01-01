Valeriu ILIE

Mes compétences :
C/C++
MFC
Visual Studio
WinDbg
Wdk
Storage
KMDF
File system
NDIS
WDM
TCP/IP
Device drivers
Kernel
Entreprises
Diablo Technologies
- Senior Software Developer
2012 - maintenantDesigning and implementing Diablo's flash storage Windows driver architecture using WDK and KMDF:
- bus driver (for non-ACPI enumerated prototype devices)
- function driver - main device driver
- storport miniport driver
Nexsan Technologies
- Senior Software Developer
2011 - 2012- Linux/Solaris PCI driver development (non-transparent bridge driver)
- Windows file system driver development (minifilter)
IBM
- Staff Software Developer
Bois-Colombes 2010 - 2011- Windows storage driver development (volume filter driver).
- Windows boot volume drives migration application.
VM6
- Senior Software Developer
2008 - 2010- file system minifilter driver for recording and replicating file system operations (Windows DDK)
- NDIS 6.0 filter driver for adding a reliability and flow control layer to UDP multicast communication (Windows DDK)
- storage virtual miniport driver using Microsoft Virtual Miniport (VMiniport) interface (Windows DDK)
Third Brigade
- Senior Software Developer
2004 - 2008- architected the TCP normalization engine and implemented it as a kernel mode driver module (Windows DDK)
- multiple firewall driver module enhancements (SYN cookies, ACK storm detection, UDP/ICMP/ARP pseudostateful, connection counters, connection conditional filters, etc.). (Windows DDK)
- designed the NDIS 5.0/5.1 IM driver and NDIS 6.0 filter driver and IP reassembly/fragmentation driver modules. (Windows DDK)
IDRCI
- Senior Software Developer
2001 - 2004- designed an application firewall engine.
- developed a packet filter driver module with TCP stateful inspection based on the filter-hook driver API (Windows DDK)
- implemented a secure client-server application for firewall remote management.
- designed a network address translation (NAT) driver module based on the firewall-hook driver API. (Windows DDK)
- architected a multi-module packet inspection and modification firewall framework with an NDIS IM driver as a central piece and a layered stack of kernel driver modules capable of synchronously or asynchronously processing packets and injecting new packets into the stack. (Windows DDK)
Gemplus
- Software Developer
Meudon2000 - 2001- developed WDM smartcard reader drivers for USB keyboard/smartcard reader composite devices (Windows DDK, Smartcard DDK)
Technologies Novimage
- Software Engineer
1998 - 2000- implemented an RDP client application for Windows NT Terminal server and a TAPI server for connecting a mobile Internet device.
- developed an NT printer driver (Kernel mode + User mode components), the port monitor component and the calibration program for the wide SCSI color printer; designed the SCSI communication protocol.
- developed an NT kernel service to allocate contiguous kernel memory, for the printer's SCSI IO buffer. (NT DDK, DriverWorks)
- developed an NT class driver for the parallel port (WinNT) and a virtual device driver (Win95 VxD) to interface between a scanner device and the scanner's TWAIN data source. (Win95 DDK, NT DDK)
- different graphic file format conversions and compression routines.
Formations
Universitatea Din Craiova (Craiova)
Craiova1987 - 1992Bachelor of Electrical Engineering