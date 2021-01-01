Retail
Valéry DUFLOT
Valéry DUFLOT
Paris
En résumé
Entreprises
SECAFI
- Sociologue
Paris
2010 - maintenant
TECHNOLOGIA
- Responsable du Pôle Risques Psychosociaux
2005 - 2010
Formations
Université De Provence Aix-Marseille I
Aix En Provence
1998 - 2002
Doctorat
