Valery HUAULT
Valery HUAULT
MONTPELLIER
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cabinet Ceca
- Expert bâtiment
2011 - maintenant
Atix
- Ingénieur travaux
Fontainebleau
2010 - 2010
Groupe Vinet
- Ingénieur méthode
2007 - 2008
Beterem Ingenierie
- Responsable marché travaux
2007 - 2009
Fayat
- Directeur adjoint de chantier
Bordeaux
2005 - 2007
Bec frères
- Conducteur de travaux / Responsable qualité
2000 - 2004
Formations
ICF
Montpellier
2010 - 2010
création dentreprise
Création & Gestion d'entreprise
Cesi
Blanquefort
2004 - 2005
ingénieur généraliste
Lycée Francois Mansart
Varenne St Hilaire
1994 - 1996
études Economie de la construction
Lycée Galilée
Cergy Pontoise
1990 - 1993
bac F4
Réseau
Bruno BERMOND
Jean-François DEMOOR
Philippe LE FOLL
Reinaldo Daniel ROMERO
Renaud VIGROUX
