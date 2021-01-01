Menu

Valery HUAULT

MONTPELLIER

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Cabinet Ceca - Expert bâtiment

    2011 - maintenant

  • Atix - Ingénieur travaux

    Fontainebleau 2010 - 2010

  • Groupe Vinet - Ingénieur méthode

    2007 - 2008

  • Beterem Ingenierie - Responsable marché travaux

    2007 - 2009

  • Fayat - Directeur adjoint de chantier

    Bordeaux 2005 - 2007

  • Bec frères - Conducteur de travaux / Responsable qualité

    2000 - 2004

Formations

  • ICF

    Montpellier 2010 - 2010 création dentreprise

    Création & Gestion d'entreprise

  • Cesi

    Blanquefort 2004 - 2005 ingénieur généraliste

  • Lycée Francois Mansart

    Varenne St Hilaire 1994 - 1996 études Economie de la construction

  • Lycée Galilée

    Cergy Pontoise 1990 - 1993 bac F4

