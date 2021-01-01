Retail
Valéry JACOB
Valéry JACOB
PARIS
En résumé
Entreprises
BOB'SAN
- Président
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieur De Gestion Et De Finance, ESGF
Paris
1991 - 1995
Réseau
Christophe DALLIDO
Rémi POTIN
