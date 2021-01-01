Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Valery VON WALDOW
Ajouter
Valery VON WALDOW
SHANGHAI
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Dr. Kurt Wolff
- Regional Marketing Manager
2016 - maintenant
Formations
ESCP Europe (London, Paris, Berlin)
London, Paris, Berlin
2012 - 2014
Réseau
Genevieve LORIANT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z