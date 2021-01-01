Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Valter ALMEIDA
Ajouter
Valter ALMEIDA
CANNES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
TPLP
- VRP
2012 - 2014
Würth Industrie France
- Representant
2004 - 2010
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Axel HENRY
Elgun SEYHAN
Frédéric LE GUILLANTON
Loris LORENZELLI
Nicolas RENARD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z