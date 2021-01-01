Menu

Valthie Carlyne RISSONGA

LIBREVILLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vocal hot
Certification Cisco
Photoshop
Commercial
Community management

Entreprises

  • Vocal center -  Conseiller clientèle pour la compagnie Canal+Afrique

    2014 - 2014 Entretient de la clientèle via le téléphone, puis répondre aux attentes des clients, soit des ventes ou des réclamations par rapport a un produit vendu.

Formations

  • INPTIC Gabon (Libreville)

    Libreville 2016 - 2016 Attestation de fin de semestre

    Très enrichissant

  • Institut National De La Poste Et Des Technologies De L'Information Et De La Communication. (Libreville)

    Libreville 2015 - maintenant DTS

    Passionnant,motivant, et tres prométeur

