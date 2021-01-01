Menu

Vamoutary SYLLA

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • COGEPI - Agent commerçial

    maintenant

  • COGEPI

    maintenant

Formations

  • Lycee Moderne Odienne/College Newton (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 1989 - 2003 english

    odienne/abidjan - I was a student in lycee moderne of odienne and I get my degree in college newton in abidjan at 2003.and now I worlk in a small entreprise called COGEPI

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :