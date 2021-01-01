Menu

Vandi LIM

NANTES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Outlook
TCP/IP
SQL
SDIS
Personal Home Page
Novell Netware
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Microsoft Excel
Macromedia Flash
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Linux
HTML
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Cascading Style Sheets
Apple MacOS
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign
Adobe Illustrator
AD
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SharePoint

Entreprises

  • St Aignan Gd - Technicien helpdesk & support

    2014 - maintenant Support de niveau 1 (problème réseau, imprimantes, applications...), Support Logiciel Akuitéo, répartition des appels avec l'ERP, gestion des comptes et logiciels par AD, SCCM 2012, compte Exchange, WSS mise en place de procédures.

  • TIBCO SERVICES - Technicien support applicatif et infrastructure

    2014 - maintenant

  • SDIS 44 - Adjoint technique

    2013 - 2014 Adjoint technique 2ème classe au SDIS44 -Chapelle sur Erdre- 44
    Support de niveau 1, répartition des appels avec PAM, gestion des comptes et logiciels par AD, NOVELL et SCCM 2012, installation de nouvelles UC.

  • ADMR35 - Stage

    2013 - 2013 Stage en tant qu'Informaticien Micro à l'ADMR35 -St Grégoire- 35
    Maintenance technique du parc informatique premier niveau auprès des 60
    associations .Mise en œuvre de la partie inventaire du parc.

  • AGI Informatique - Stage

    2012 - 2012 en tant qu'Informaticien Micro à AGI dépannage informatique

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Monteur Polyvalent

    Rueil Malmaison 2010 - 2012 sur moteur à propulsion PSA -Chartres de Bretagne- 35

  • Amitech - Graphiste / Préparateur de commande

    Casablanca 2008 - 2008

  • Sydney- AUS - Graphiste / Préparateur de commande

    2008 - 2008

  • IRISCOMM MPCOM - Graphiste

    2005 - 2008 Spécialisation Webdesign en alternance, publicité, affichage grand format.

Formations

  • ENI Ecole Informatique

    St Nazaire 2013 - 2013 Formation Informaticien

    Obtention du titre de Technicien Supérieur de Support en Informatique homologué au niveau III par l'Etat (Bac + 2).

  • Itecom Art Design

    Paris 2005 - 2007 Formation de Webdesign en alternance à l'école ITECOM

  • Lycée Coëtlogon

    Rennes 2002 - 2003 Brevet de Technicien Supérieur

    COMPETENCES TECHNIQUES
    Bureautique : Support logiciels Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Powerpoint).
    Messagerie : Microsoft Exchange Serveur 2010 et le client Outlook 2013.
    Maintenance : Installation et configuration de Windows, périphériques, prise en main à distance.
    Systèmes : Dos, Windows, Serveur 2008, Linux Ubuntu, MacOS.
    Support Réseaux : TCP / IP, administration 1er nivea

