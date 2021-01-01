Retail
Vanessa ATTARD
Vanessa ATTARD
CHERBOURG
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Biplan
- Monteur
2009 - maintenant
TV Ardèche
- Monteur
2005 - 2009
Migoo Production
- Monteur stagiaire
2003 - 2003
8 Mont-Blanc
- Monteur stagiaire
SEVRIER
2003 - 2003
Formations
Lycée Henri Martin
St Quentin
2002 - 2004
Post-production
Lycée Boissy D'Anglas
Annonay
1999 - 2002
Bac S-SI
Réseau
Christine HOANG
Christophe GUERRY
Claire BURLET
Delphine GIRARDON
Emmanuelle TETE
Jill BORN
Mathieu MOLLE
Mathilde FALEMPIN
Sylvain BONI
Thomas BOULANGER
