Vanessa AUBIERGE
Vanessa AUBIERGE
Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cabinet d'expertise comptable
- Comptable assistant
Paris
2017 - maintenant
ofis
- Responsable formation Ofis
Pointe-Noire
2013 - 2015
Vente et organiser formation Microsoft.
Formations
AFPA
Bordeaux
2016 - 2017
Comptable assistant
Formation comptabilité/ paie / fiscalité
VICTOR LOUIS (Bordeaux)
Bordeaux
2002 - 2009
Hugues VAUTIER
Mylène BRESSIEUX STEURER
