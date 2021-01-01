Menu

Vanessa BALMA

BORDEAUX

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Bordeaux

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ABCD - ABCD

    2018 - maintenant

Formations

  • Lycee Hotrelier (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 1995 - 2000

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :