Menu

Vanessa BARTHOLOMEY

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
professional excellence development
Medical Devices
Product Life Cycle
Clinical Research
MDR implementation
GMP certification maintenance
ISO 13485
Quality Management Systems
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
Human Resources
Immunization
GMP training
CONTINUOUS TRAINING
FMEA
GMP
LNE Training
QA Management experience
Title 21 CFR Part 11
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Project

Entreprises

  • QA department - Directeur & Global Head Quality Assurance

    2012 - maintenant Directeur, Global Head Quality Assurance - Nanobiotix -
    - Creation of a new QA department following departure of current global head with definition of position and recruitment of
    8 people from engineer to pharmacist status,
    -------
    - Management of full Quality department including Budget, Performance objectives and professional excellence development for the team,
    - Implementation Global integrated Quality system to support Nanobiotix challenges in both medical device and Drugs fields wordwilde for full product life cycle from discovery to commercialization and post market surveillance,
    - Implementation of Pharmaceutical system for IPA production site and contribute in global pharmaceutical development process (ICH Q8/Q9/Q10),
    - Increase Quality culture for clinical research and Review of the clinical QA system as per ICH E6(R2)
    - Digitalization and softwares validation of Quality processes
    - Contribution to MDR implementation for Class III sterile medical device.

  • QA department - Directeur & Global Head Quality Assurance

    2012 - maintenant Directeur, Global Head Quality Assurance - Nanobiotix -
    - Creation of a new QA department following departure of current global head with definition of position and recruitment of
    8 people from engineer to pharmacist status,
    -------
    - Management of full Quality department including Budget, Performance objectives and professional excellence development for the team,
    - Implementation Global integrated Quality system to support Nanobiotix challenges in both medical device and Drugs fields wordwilde for full product life cycle from discovery to commercialization and post market surveillance,
    - Implementation of Pharmaceutical system for IPA production site and contribute in global pharmaceutical development process (ICH Q8/Q9/Q10),
    - Increase Quality culture for clinical research and Review of the clinical QA system as per ICH E6(R2)
    - Digitalization and softwares validation of Quality processes
    - Contribution to MDR implementation for Class III sterile medical device.

  • QA department - Directeur & Global Head Quality Assurance

    2012 - maintenant Directeur, Global Head Quality Assurance - Nanobiotix -
    - Creation of a new QA department following departure of current global head with definition of position and recruitment of
    8 people from engineer to pharmacist status,
    -------
    - Management of full Quality department including Budget, Performance objectives and professional excellence development for the team,
    - Implementation Global integrated Quality system to support Nanobiotix challenges in both medical device and Drugs fields wordwilde for full product life cycle from discovery to commercialization and post market surveillance,
    - Implementation of Pharmaceutical system for IPA production site and contribute in global pharmaceutical development process (ICH Q8/Q9/Q10),
    - Increase Quality culture for clinical research and Review of the clinical QA system as per ICH E6(R2)
    - Digitalization and softwares validation of Quality processes
    - Contribution to MDR implementation for Class III sterile medical device.

  • Sedifa - Head of Quality Assurance

    2008 - 2012 Head of Quality Assurance - Sedifa/Exsymol - -------
    - Successfully managed inspections by National Competent Authorities (NCA) for GMP certification maintenance
    - Successfully managed Inspections by NCA in the context of GLP certification for in vivo and in vitro studies
    - Successfully managed audits for ISO 13485 and MDD certifications (CE Mark)
    - Establishment and maintenance of full Quality Management System according to GxP for medicinal products (specifically GLP and GMP) and Medical Device regulations as per MDD 93/42/CEE and ISO 13485:2003.
    - Follow up of external projects for implementation of Quality System for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (ICHQ7A) and contribute to the implementation of new REACH regulation,
    - Application for registration of class III, implantable sterile Medical Device in Europe (CE Mark), Asia, South America and Middle Est.

  • Sedifa - Head of Quality Assurance

    2008 - 2012 Head of Quality Assurance - Sedifa/Exsymol - -------
    - Successfully managed inspections by National Competent Authorities (NCA) for GMP certification maintenance
    - Successfully managed Inspections by NCA in the context of GLP certification for in vivo and in vitro studies
    - Successfully managed audits for ISO 13485 and MDD certifications (CE Mark)
    - Establishment and maintenance of full Quality Management System according to GxP for medicinal products (specifically GLP and GMP) and Medical Device regulations as per MDD 93/42/CEE and ISO 13485:2003.
    - Follow up of external projects for implementation of Quality System for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (ICHQ7A) and contribute to the implementation of new REACH regulation,
    - Application for registration of class III, implantable sterile Medical Device in Europe (CE Mark), Asia, South America and Middle Est.

  • Sedifa - Head of Quality Assurance

    2008 - 2012 Head of Quality Assurance - Sedifa/Exsymol - -------
    - Successfully managed inspections by National Competent Authorities (NCA) for GMP certification maintenance
    - Successfully managed Inspections by NCA in the context of GLP certification for in vivo and in vitro studies
    - Successfully managed audits for ISO 13485 and MDD certifications (CE Mark)
    - Establishment and maintenance of full Quality Management System according to GxP for medicinal products (specifically GLP and GMP) and Medical Device regulations as per MDD 93/42/CEE and ISO 13485:2003.
    - Follow up of external projects for implementation of Quality System for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (ICHQ7A) and contribute to the implementation of new REACH regulation,
    - Application for registration of class III, implantable sterile Medical Device in Europe (CE Mark), Asia, South America and Middle Est.

  • Virbac - Quality Assurance Officer

    Carros 2007 - 2008 Quality Assurance Officer - Virbac (-------
    Contribute to implementation and support of GMP compliance for Vaccine and injectables with all production sites of
    -
    VIRBAC Carros-France and especially with production managers,
    - Partnership with Human Resources department for establishment of new employee process, GMP training and qualification of employees for operation in clean areas (answer to NCA inspection),
    - Create of welcome process for new comers based on each manufacturing processes and environment for Virbac

  • Virbac - Quality Assurance Officer

    Carros 2007 - 2008 Quality Assurance Officer - Virbac (-------
    Contribute to implementation and support of GMP compliance for Vaccine and injectables with all production sites of
    -
    VIRBAC Carros-France and especially with production managers,
    - Partnership with Human Resources department for establishment of new employee process, GMP training and qualification of employees for operation in clean areas (answer to NCA inspection),
    - Create of welcome process for new comers based on each manufacturing processes and environment for Virbac

  • Virbac - Quality Assurance Officer

    Carros 2007 - 2008 Quality Assurance Officer - Virbac (-------
    Contribute to implementation and support of GMP compliance for Vaccine and injectables with all production sites of
    -
    VIRBAC Carros-France and especially with production managers,
    - Partnership with Human Resources department for establishment of new employee process, GMP training and qualification of employees for operation in clean areas (answer to NCA inspection),
    - Create of welcome process for new comers based on each manufacturing processes and environment for Virbac

Formations

  • Fac De Médecine

    Nice 2004 - 2006 Master II

    : Master II Degree : ``Quality, Security, Risk and Management Engineering''

  • Fac De Médecine

    Nice 2004 - 2006 Master II

    : Master II Degree : ``Quality, Security, Risk and Management Engineering''

  • Fac De Médecine

    Nice 2004 - 2006 Master II

    : Master II Degree : ``Quality, Security, Risk and Management Engineering''

  • Fac De Médecines

    Nice 2002 - 2003 Licences

  • Fac De Médecines

    Nice 2002 - 2003 Licences

  • Fac De Médecines

    Nice 2002 - 2003 Licences

  • Fac Des Sciences

    Nice 2000 - 2002 Drug Bio

    E6(R2) / Data Integrity (Regulatory Partner- Boston), GMP meets Development (ECA Academy - Germany),

  • Fac Des Sciences

    Nice 2000 - 2002 Drug Bio

    E6(R2) / Data Integrity (Regulatory Partner- Boston), GMP meets Development (ECA Academy - Germany),

  • Fac Des Sciences

    Nice 2000 - 2002 Drug Bio

    E6(R2) / Data Integrity (Regulatory Partner- Boston), GMP meets Development (ECA Academy - Germany),

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :