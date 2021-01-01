Menu

Vanessa BENICHOU

PARIS

Entreprises

  • King and Spalding - Partner, Litigation / Arbitration department

    2012 - maintenant Partner in the Paris office. She concentrates her practice on international litigation, arbitration and transactional matters. Her experience includes matters involving unfair business, advertising, entertainment, intellectual property disputes, commercial lease and contract, construction and business litigation. She also has extensive experience regarding distribution arrangements, franchise agreement, and, more generally, all agreements in the distribution fields and assists clients in litigation or non-contentious matters in this area. She is considered as one of the leading attorneys on gaming law issues under French and E.U. law.

  • Winston Strawn - Partner, Litigation / Arbitration department

    Chicago 2006 - 2012 Contentieux et Arbitrage

  • Winston Strawn - Attorney

    Chicago 2000 - 2006 Contentieux et Arbitrage

  • Bredin Prat - Attorney

    1996 - 2000 Contentieux et Arbitrage

