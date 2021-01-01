Vanessa BENICHOU

King and Spalding
- Partner, Litigation / Arbitration department
2012 - maintenantPartner in the Paris office. She concentrates her practice on international litigation, arbitration and transactional matters. Her experience includes matters involving unfair business, advertising, entertainment, intellectual property disputes, commercial lease and contract, construction and business litigation. She also has extensive experience regarding distribution arrangements, franchise agreement, and, more generally, all agreements in the distribution fields and assists clients in litigation or non-contentious matters in this area. She is considered as one of the leading attorneys on gaming law issues under French and E.U. law.
Winston Strawn
- Partner, Litigation / Arbitration department