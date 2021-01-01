Vanessa ELIAS

Paris2010 - 2015• Responsible for the day-to-day management of a portfolio of accounts (such as Lacoste, Sanofi Diabetes, SkyTeam…)
• Management from conception through production delivery of websites (flash, html/html5, responsive design) for desktop/tablet/mobile devices, international web banner and emailing campaigns, facebook advertisements, facebook apps, CRM, strategic brand partnerships building and brand content production
• Management of complex work streams, ensuring coordination internally and externally with providers, media agencies, ad-tech and developers
• Digital input & insights for clients recommendations
• KPI’s definition and data analysis
• Planning & Budget management
Brands I had the opportunity to work with include
Dulux Valentine, FDJ (La Française des Jeux), Ferrero, Galeries Lafayette, Lacoste, La Poste, Peugeot, Sanofi Diabetes, SkyTeam, Total
BETC
- Account Executive
Pantin2009 - 2009• Management of the day-to-day client relationship
(Cuir Center, La Poste, Géant Casino)
• In charge of the conception and production of in-store campaigns
• Benchmark analysis for agencies competitions
Unilever
- Merchandising Assistant
Rueil-Malmaison2008 - 2008• Statistical analysis based on KPI’s measurements of Lipton, Alsa and Maizena brands and competitors
• Conception of merchandizing planograms
Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Marketing Assistant
Saint Ouen Cedex2007 - 2008• Blaupunkt sales statistics analysis
• Benchmarks via GFK media panels