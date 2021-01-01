Menu

Vanessa ELIAS

  • Senior manager Digital & CRM
  • Coca-Cola European Partners France
  • Senior manager Digital & CRM

Issy-les-Moulineaux

Mes compétences :
Publicité
Communication
Marketing
Web
Gestion de projet
Internet
Management
Customer Relationship Management
Budget management

  • Coca-Cola European Partners France - Senior manager Digital & CRM

    Marketing | Issy-les-Moulineaux (92130) 2018 - maintenant

  • Bridgestone - Responsable Digital

    Marketing | Massy (76270) 2018 - 2018

  • BEES Consulting │ People First - Account Director

    Marketing | Paris 2015 - 2018

  • BETC Digital - Digital Project Manager

    Paris 2010 - 2015 • Responsible for the day-to-day management of a portfolio of accounts (such as Lacoste, Sanofi Diabetes, SkyTeam…)
    • Management from conception through production delivery of websites (flash, html/html5, responsive design) for desktop/tablet/mobile devices, international web banner and emailing campaigns, facebook advertisements, facebook apps, CRM, strategic brand partnerships building and brand content production
    • Management of complex work streams, ensuring coordination internally and externally with providers, media agencies, ad-tech and developers
    • Digital input & insights for clients recommendations
    • KPI’s definition and data analysis
    • Planning & Budget management

    Brands I had the opportunity to work with include
    Dulux Valentine, FDJ (La Française des Jeux), Ferrero, Galeries Lafayette, Lacoste, La Poste, Peugeot, Sanofi Diabetes, SkyTeam, Total

  • BETC - Account Executive

    Pantin 2009 - 2009 • Management of the day-to-day client relationship
    (Cuir Center, La Poste, Géant Casino)
    • In charge of the conception and production of in-store campaigns
    • Benchmark analysis for agencies competitions

  • Unilever - Merchandising Assistant

    Rueil-Malmaison 2008 - 2008 • Statistical analysis based on KPI’s measurements of Lipton, Alsa and Maizena brands and competitors
    • Conception of merchandizing planograms

  • Robert Bosch Gmbh - Marketing Assistant

    Saint Ouen Cedex 2007 - 2008 • Blaupunkt sales statistics analysis
    • Benchmarks via GFK media panels

