Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vanessa GIORGI RONDARD
Ajouter
Vanessa GIORGI RONDARD
Groupe Medicofi
Responsable ADV
THIL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Logistique
Gestion des stocks
Gestion administrative
Entreprises
Groupe Medicofi
- Responsable ADV
Administratif |
2014 - 2021
Brotteaux Médical
- Assistante ADV
MIRIBEL
2012 - 2014
Formations
Comptalia
2021 - maintenant
Lycée Jean Paul Sartre MUC (Bron)
Bron
2007 - 2009
Université Lyon 2 Lumiere
Lyon
2006 - 2007
Licence de Droit et Licence d'Histoire de l'Art
Lycée De La Côtière
La Boisse
2002 - 2006
Réseau
Christine BÉAL
Mary-Paule GIORGI
Matthieu DESCOMBES