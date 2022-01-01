Menu

Vanessa Valérie EWOLO

YAOUNDÉ

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Audit

Entreprises

  • MTN,ORANGE,CAMTEL,SABC,GUINESS - Stage

    2012 - maintenant professionnel à MTN portant sur l'opération MTN Mobile Money.

  • MTN - Stage

    Roodepoort 2011 - 2011 professionnel à MTN (Partenariat avec la CAMPOST)

  • MTN - Stage

    Roodepoort 2009 - 2009 LANGUES, INFORMATIQUE
    Langue: Français = Excellent Anglais = Moyen ,

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur De Technologie Appliquée Et De Gestion ISTAG (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2011 - 2012 Licence en Marketing

  • Institut Supérieur De Technologie Appliquée Et De Gestion (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2010 - 2013

  • INSTITUT SIANTOU SUPERIEUR (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2008 - 2010 BTS

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :