Vanessa Valérie EWOLO
Vanessa Valérie EWOLO
YAOUNDÉ
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Audit
Entreprises
MTN,ORANGE,CAMTEL,SABC,GUINESS
- Stage
2012 - maintenant
professionnel à MTN portant sur l'opération MTN Mobile Money.
MTN
- Stage
Roodepoort
2011 - 2011
professionnel à MTN (Partenariat avec la CAMPOST)
MTN
- Stage
Roodepoort
2009 - 2009
LANGUES, INFORMATIQUE
Langue: Français = Excellent Anglais = Moyen ,
Formations
Institut Supérieur De Technologie Appliquée Et De Gestion ISTAG (Yaoundé)
Yaoundé
2011 - 2012
Licence en Marketing
Institut Supérieur De Technologie Appliquée Et De Gestion (Yaoundé)
Yaoundé
2010 - 2013
INSTITUT SIANTOU SUPERIEUR (Yaoundé)
Yaoundé
2008 - 2010
BTS
Réseau
Boniface Amédée NGAH
Ianick EGNATH
Joseph- Mary Laurent Emile ZAMBO NSAH
Kingue SANDRINE CLAUDIA
Laurène LEVEUGLE
Nicanor FEUMBA
Vanesa DJEUMI
