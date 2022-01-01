Vasilii SAFRONOV

Direction générale | London, UK2021 - maintenant• Target organisation design;
• Team capability development;
• Talent placement.
Biopharmaceutical, medical devices, industrial and IT sectors in EMEA region.
Excelion Partners International Ltd
- Senior Consultant
Autre | London, UK2013 - 2021• Built strong company expertise in the pharmaceutical industry;
• Executed several organisation design and management assessment projects in pharmaceutical and IT software industries which allow clients to reach their strategic goals;
• Led several dozen executive search projects in biopharmaceutical, medical devices, IT software, industrial sectors with the closing rate of 90%.