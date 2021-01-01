Venance Zoro BO BI

Formations
-
BYU IDAHO PATHWAY
Idaho État des États-Unis , IDAHO USA
2020 - maintenant
BYU IDAHO PATHWAY
Idaho État des États-Unis , IDAHO USA
-
UDEMY
Accra , GHANA
2020 - 2020
Scrum master and agile project management
-
Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research COTE D'IVOIRE ; GSMA INPRAT
ADZOPE CÔTE D'IVORE
2015 - 2017
BTS
Brevet Technicien Supérieur
Agronomie Tropicale (higher technician's certificate in tropical agriculture option plant production)
Horticulture, rural agricultural, industrial ecological, and organic development
-
The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)
ABIDJAN , GENEVE
2014 - 2014
obtains an FAO (food and agriculture organization) certificate in the horticultural database
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel