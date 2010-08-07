Verdy LOUIS-JEAN

Certifications obtenues.



Ivanti EPM : Certified EPM 2017 Administrator/Solution Landesk + Formation BootCAMP



ITIL Fondation Certificate in IT Service Management



70-642 : Windows Server 2008 Network Infrastructure, Configuring



70-640 : Windows Server 2008 R2 Active Directory, Configuring



70-659 : TS: Windows Server 2008 R2, Server Virtualization



70-410 : Installation et Configuration Windows Server 2012



Formation Windows 10 (Microsoft)



Mes compétences :

Os Windows 7/8/10 postes de travails

Linux Kali

GLPI avec OCS agent

Linux CentOS

Linux Redhat

Landesk 9.5/9.6

WIndows Server 2008 R2/2012/2012 R2/2016

VMware Vsphere

MDT/WDS

Microsoft Hyper-V

Ivanti Management Endpoint 2017 su à 3/2018su 1 à 4 et 2019 su2

SCCM/WDS

Kaspersky (Console Agent Antivirus)

Exchange 2010 Messagerie

Mobile Iron