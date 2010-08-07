Menu

Verdy LOUIS-JEAN

  • Administrateur Infrastructure et Sécurités
  • Econocom
  • Administrateur Infrastructure et Sécurités

Puteaux

En résumé

Certifications obtenues.

Ivanti EPM : Certified EPM 2017 Administrator/Solution Landesk + Formation BootCAMP

ITIL Fondation Certificate in IT Service Management

70-642 : Windows Server 2008 Network Infrastructure, Configuring

70-640 : Windows Server 2008 R2 Active Directory, Configuring

70-659 : TS: Windows Server 2008 R2, Server Virtualization

70-410 : Installation et Configuration Windows Server 2012

Formation Windows 10 (Microsoft)

Mes compétences :
Os Windows 7/8/10 postes de travails
Linux Kali
GLPI avec OCS agent
Linux CentOS
Linux Redhat
Landesk 9.5/9.6
WIndows Server 2008 R2/2012/2012 R2/2016
VMware Vsphere
MDT/WDS
Microsoft Hyper-V
Ivanti Management Endpoint 2017 su à 3/2018su 1 à 4 et 2019 su2
SCCM/WDS
Kaspersky (Console Agent Antivirus)
Exchange 2010 Messagerie
Mobile Iron

Entreprises

  • Econocom - Administrateur Infrastructure et Sécurités

    Informatique | Puteaux 2020 - maintenant Administrateur Windows & Vsphere VMware
    *Environnement Windows 2016 server Installation et administration IAAS
    *Création et administration des VM
    *gestion du Vcenter Manager et Hôtes ESX
    *Administration Active Directory (User, GGS, GDL et OU)
    *Administration Exchange 2010

    Administrateur Ivanti Endpoint Manager 2017 et 2020
    Participation à la migration Ivanti 2017 vers la version 2020
    *Gestion du Patch Manager
    *Packaging
    *Télédistribution/Portail Ivanti
    *PMAD
    *Gestion du parc poste de travail Dynamique

  • Plaine Commune - Administrateur Système Ivanti EPM (Solution Landesk) et MobileIron

    Saint-Denis 2017 - 2020 °Projet de Migration de l'infrastructure Landesk 9,6 vers Ivanti Endpoint Manager 2017. Side by Side.

    °Projet de Migration d'Ivanti 2017 su1 vers Ivanti 2019 su2 (environnement Windows Server 2012 R2 vers 2016.
    - Serveurs préférés, Base de données, OS serveur et Serveur Cores principal EPM .
    - Mise en Place RDS pour un serveur Windows (Bureau accès à Distance)/Server Console Ivanti déportés.
    °Projet Mise en place télétravail + et Télétravail BYOD pour l'urgence covid-19 (Solution EPM 2019 PMAD).
    Gestion et administration d'un parc de 5000 Device.

    °Provisionning
    - Projet de Migration des Boot PXE 60,66 et 67 DHCP Windows vers Boot Winpe PXE Ivanti EPM
    - Projet de Migration de Windows XP vers Windows 7 (réalisés).
    - Projet de Migration des postes (Hardware et Windows 7 vers Windows 10. (Projet en cour).
    - Création Masters OS sous forme de Template Provisionning. (Vmware Worksation)

    * Mise en place de solution EPM Poste de travail pour plusieurs sites.
    * Evolution de l'outil Ivanti EPM de manière stratégique dans la DSI
    * Evolution de l'outil Ivanti EPM au cœur de plusieurs métiers de l'entreprise.
    * Responsabilité du choix des postes marché Public et solution de déploiement Provisionning : DELL, Lenovo, Tablette Surface Pro Windows 10 et Hp (postes fixe et Portable) avec le SIPPEREC.

    °Packaging et télédistributions.
    * Gestionnaire de Portail Ivanti (Packaging et télédistribution).
    /Création de script de Package d'installation (script, .msu, .msi .exe, .zip....)

    * Gestion et administrations des comptes Users via Ivanti et l'AD (groupe de sécurités) et gestions des étendues.
    * Configurations, paramétrages et déploiements d'agents sur tout le parc des postes de travail.
    * Support LV3 Windows 7 et 10 postes de travail.

    °Solution Patch Manager.
    *Définition de sécurités MAJ et patch correctifs (OS et Logiciels tiers).
    /Élaboration et mise en place des Procédure et des Formations pour les nouveaux techniciens.

    MobileIron : Gestions et administrations pour les tablettes et smartphones ANdroïd.

  • Veolia Propreté - Administrateur Système (support N2 et N3) en Alternance

    Paris 2015 - 2017 Bac + 4 ASRBD en alternance avec l'école SQLI/Aston Informatique. Administrateur Système.

    Projet WDS et MDT associé au projet de migration des postes Xp vers Windows 7
    A la fin de mon alternance, 99,9% des postes ont migré en Windows 7

    - Installation d'OS server Windows Server 2008 R2 et installation d'OS server 2012 R2 sur serveur Hp ProLiant 380 G7.
    - Gestion du parc des postes de travails informatique des filiales Veolia avec Landesk Management 9.6 à travers toutes les filiales Veolia de France.
    - Déploiement des applications/agents via Landesk. Planification des tâches via Landesk.
    - Gestion et administration de la console antivirus Kapersky (AD et déploiements des mises à jours antivirus).
    - Administration de l'Active Directory (créations de comptes AD, gestions des droits, déplacements des objets, GPO).
    - Administration des serveurs de fichiers des filiales sur Windows server 2008 R2
    - Gestion et administration des serveurs d'impressions sur Windows server 2008 R2 pour les filiales Veolia.
    - Gestion des commandes imprimantes, renouvellements, fin de garantie (en contact avec le fournisseur) .
    - Gestion et administration des smartphones et de la flotte de ligne mobile fournisseur.
    - Gestion du robot de sauvegarde et du serveur de sauvegarde/restauration de fichier via Serveur.
    - Support utilisateurs 2/3.
    - Brassages.
    - Formations de nouveaux salariés avec définitions des procédures.

  • Qosmos - Tech\admin Système

    2015 - 2015 Client de Maten.

    Qosmos

    Migration de Windows 7 à Windows 10.
    Migration des serveurs Vsphere 5.5 à Vsphere 6

    Installation D'ESXi de VMware pour l'utilisation d'un VCenter Manager.

    Déploiement de Linux Redhat Workstation pour les postes développeurs
    Déploiement de Windows 7 pour le service administration avec WDS\mdt
    Gestion de L'AD et du NIS (Linux) (créations utilisateurs, gestions des droits, déplacements des objets.
    Gestion de la messagerie sur Exchange 2010 (création de boite mail).
    Gestion et administration de l'outil intranet de l'entreprise.
    Gestion d'Airwatch pour les téléphone Mobile : Iphone 4S/6, Wiko et Samasung
    Gestion de la flotte avec Orange

    Support Niveau 1/2/3, pour 100 utilisateurs

  • Etam Lingerie/Undiz/1,2,3 - Technicien Support niveau 2/3 et déploiement ISMP

    2015 - 2015 Client de Groupagora (qui fait partis de Kent et Maten) ETAM France

    Projet : Déploiement d'encaissement mobile ISMP/Ipod et Support Helpdesk.

    L'ISMP est un appareil mobile avec une face encaissement et une face qui contient un Ipod.
    cet appareil d'encaissement mobile est utilisé dans les Apples storse. Etam est le 3e magasins à utilisé cet encaissement mobile.

    Outil utilisés : Serveur Airwatch, déploiement de l'application d'encaissement
    - Gestion de L'AD
    - Déploiement des ISMP/Ipod dans tout les magasins
    - Supports utilisatrices caisse solde.
    - Formations utilisatrices ISMP et Ipod

  • Maten - Technicien Support Niveau 2/3

    Paris 2014 - 2015 SS2I Kent, Maten et Groupagora

  • Darty - Technicien Support 2/3

    BONDY 2014 - 2015 Darty client de MATEN. Migration de tout les postes XP en poste Windows 7 dans tout les sites/magasins de Darty en France + les Darty franchisés

    Desktops : Hp EliteDESK 800 avec Windows 7 pro
    Laptops : Thinkpad Lenovo 250 avec Windows 7 Pro
    certaines tours (caisse magasins) en client léger d'HP Flexible Thin Client t620 avec Windows Embedded

    Outil utilisé : Serveurs SCCM/WDS 2012 de Windows et Seveur Hp manager pour les clients Légers d'HP

    Support Helpdesk Niveau 2/3
    - Résolutions d'incidents (systèmeWin7/Xp/application/réseaux).
    - Gestion de l'Active Directory (créations d'utilisateurs, gestions des droits, déplacements des objets ...)
    - Support à distance/Proximité (plus de 600 utilisateurs)
    - Support Magasins
    - Installations des Applications Métiers de Darty (car certaines applications ne se déployaient pas via SCCM et WDS)
    - Formations utilisateurs pour Windows 7
    - Support de téléphones Portables Samsung Galaxy S4
    - Brassages
    - Gestions et support du serveur d'impression

  • Colt Technologies Services - Engineer Management Services, Système Windows et Virtualisation Server (junior)

    MALAKOFF CEDEX 2012 - 2014 Mise en Place de Serveurs Virtuelles Windows 2008 R2 avec VMware / solutions PaaS et IaaS cloud computing.

    Installation de Vsphere VMware ESXI dans des serveurs HP (configuration DNS/Carte Réseaux...)

    - Création de VM Windows 2008 R2 dans des Serveurs Hôtes ESXI 5.0/5.1

    - Déploiement Template Windows Serveur 2008 R2

    - Migrations des VM (VMotions) entre Serveurs Hôtes.

    - Installations de Serveurs Linux Redhat dans des Serveurs HP G7, désactivation d’Iptables, Configurations des disques en RAID dans un serveur HP G7.

    - Créations ou Installations d’un VMware Vcenter Manager 5.0/5.1 (rajout d'hôtes. gestion d'hôtes et des VM)

    - Installation de Vsphere VMware ESXI 5.1/5.0 sur des serveurs HP à partir du Terminal Server ILO Définir une IP + DNS et changement de Mot de passe de L’ESXI.

    - Configurations des cartes ILO d’Hp (des serveurs Hp) pour l'acces via le TSE, ILO d'HP

    Notion en réseau

    Définir des VLAN en fonction des Hôtes et du réseau à l'aide d'un Masque

    Switch Cisco 2960G : Création de vlan, mise à jour de L'OS du switch avec un serveur tFTP, nommage du switch.

Formations

  • Ecole Aston (Groupe SQLI)

    Arceuil-Cachan 2015 - 2017 Bac + 4 ASRBD Administrateur Système Réseau et Bases de données

    Certifications Windows 2012 : 410, 411 et 412.

    Hyper-v 2008 R2 et 2012

    - Mise en place d'un Cluster 2 noeuds avec ISCSI Target.

    - Mise en place d'un serveur Exchange 2010 + rôle iis.

    - Mise en place d'un Serveur WDS/mtd 2013 en réception client une VM Windows 7 .

    - Routage accès distance entre VM windows 2008R2 et 2012.

    - Mise en place d'un Active Directory (DC, relation et Approbation, R

  • Aston Ecole Informatique / En Alternance Avec COLT Technologie

    Bagneux 2012 - 2014 MCITP Niveau Bac +4

    Gestion et configuration de Windows Server 2008 R2 et 2012
    - Active DIrectory/DNS, DHCP, WDS, Routage d'accès distant (agent de relay), Serveur de Fichier, DFS, R&D
    Cluster/ Infrastructure SAN sur Hyper-V

    Installation de l'instance SQL Server 2012 ( joindre une base, requettage)
    Installation d’un Serveur EXchange 2010

    Installation d'un Serveur GLPI pour une plateforme
    Notion : Linux

  • Aston Ecole Informatique

    Bagneux 2011 - 2012 Technicien Supérieur de Maintenance Informatique et Réseau "TSMIR"(bac +2)

    Compétence
    Hardware et software

    Installation Windows XP/ 7 / Ser 2003 / 2008 / 2008r2
    Installation Linux Ubuntu / Fedora / Debian....

    Configuration AD/DNS, DHCP et II s

    Création de VM Windows 7/2008/2008 R2 et Linux Ubuntu/Debian/Fedora
    Mise en place d'une plateforme virtuel sur Hyper V 2008 r2

    Calcul d'adressage Ip pour Hôte et Réseau

  • Lycée Alfred Costes

    Bobigny 2007 - 2010 Bac Production Graphique

    bac pro graphiste pao - Maitrise des logiciels Adobes : Indesign, Photoshop et Illustrator

    Notion : Dreamweaver

