Verdy LOUIS-JEAN

Certifications obtenues.
Ivanti EPM : Certified EPM 2017 Administrator/Solution Landesk + Formation BootCAMP
ITIL Fondation Certificate in IT Service Management
70-642 : Windows Server 2008 Network Infrastructure, Configuring
70-640 : Windows Server 2008 R2 Active Directory, Configuring
70-659 : TS: Windows Server 2008 R2, Server Virtualization
70-410 : Installation et Configuration Windows Server 2012
Formation Windows 10 (Microsoft)
Mes compétences :
Os Windows 7/8/10 postes de travails
Linux Kali
GLPI avec OCS agent
Linux CentOS
Linux Redhat
Landesk 9.5/9.6
WIndows Server 2008 R2/2012/2012 R2/2016
VMware Vsphere
MDT/WDS
Microsoft Hyper-V
Ivanti Management Endpoint 2017 su à 3/2018su 1 à 4 et 2019 su2
SCCM/WDS
Kaspersky (Console Agent Antivirus)
Exchange 2010 Messagerie
Mobile Iron