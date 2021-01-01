Menu

Vianney BOYER

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Gestion de projet
Industrie

Entreprises

  • Fives ECL - New Technologies Development Manager

    Paris 2017 - maintenant Head of implementation of Industry 4.0 in Fives ECL products:
    Predictive maintenance,
    Industriel robots,
    AGV,
    Industrial vision systems,
    Big Data and process improvement,
    Mobility,
    IIOT: Industrial Internet Of Things
    ...

  • Fives ECL - Product Manager

    Paris 2015 - 2017 Pot Equipment Product Manager from R&D roadmap based on customers expectation and competitors up to quotation and offers presentation to end user.

  • ECL (Rio Tinto Alcan) - Project Manager

    besancon 2011 - 2014 Project manager in overseas aluminium smelters industrial projects
    - Multicultural relationship (India, China, Eastern europe, Canada, UAE, USA, Africa)
    - Project management
    - Contract management
    - Change management
    - Cost management
    - Risk analysis
    - Safety management

    Technical background:
    - Engineering
    - Automation
    - Site management
    - Erection, commissioning and production startup
    - Cycle time optimization
    - Reliability improvements
    - Automated machine modification during production

  • Court of Major Jurisdiction and Court of Appeals - Judicial expert

    2009 - 2014

  • AFITECH - Gérant

    2005 - 2012

  • Fabricom Systèmes Ingénierie services - Chef de projet

    2000 - 2005

Formations

Réseau