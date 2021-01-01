Vianney TCHOUTA WOUKTCHOUE

Air bruxelles cameroun
- Computer science analyste trainnee.
2019 - 2019Computer science analyste trainnee,worked with computer science ingenieer ,insured good security of informations from standard, secretariat to directorate.Prepare the files with partners and collaborators.The archives of company is under his/her responsability.
Air brussel cameroun
- Computer science analyste
2019 - 2019Computer science trainnee work with secretariat and direction. Insured informations processing ,documents printing and general check up of computers.Reassure client service line is available and visite collaborators communication site.
Formations
Amasia Bilingual School College (Yaoundé)
Yaoundé2019 - 2019Certification of end of training
Computer science:Analysing of documents, files in the computer,co-ordinating printing of documents and stayed informed with partners.