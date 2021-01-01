Menu

Vianney TCHOUTA WOUKTCHOUE

En résumé

Vianney Béranger Tchouta Wouktchoue,computer science analyste trainnee. Collège bilingue Amasia 2013-2017.

Mes compétences :
Biologie cellulaire

Entreprises

  • Air bruxelles cameroun - Computer science analyste trainnee.

    2019 - 2019 Computer science analyste trainnee,worked with computer science ingenieer ,insured good security of informations from standard, secretariat to directorate.Prepare the files with partners and collaborators.The archives of company is under his/her responsability.

  • Air brussel cameroun - Computer science analyste

    2019 - 2019 Computer science trainnee work with secretariat and direction. Insured informations processing ,documents printing and general check up of computers.Reassure client service line is available and visite collaborators communication site.

Formations

  • Amasia Bilingual School College (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2019 - 2019 Certification of end of training

    Computer science:Analysing of documents, files in the computer,co-ordinating printing of documents and stayed informed with partners.

