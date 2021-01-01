Retail
Victoire GUEUGNIER - DE BELLOY
Victoire GUEUGNIER - DE BELLOY
Lagardère Travel Retail
directrice Achats & Offre Alcool
PARIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Lagardère Travel Retail
- Directrice Achats & Offre Alcool
Marketing | PARIS
2020 - maintenant
Aelia - Lagardere Service
- Controleur de Gestion
2012 - 2013
PwC
- Auditrice
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2008 - 2012
Formations
Ecole De Management De Lyon EM Lyon (Lyon
Lyon (Écully )
2007 - 2008
Ms Audit et Information Financière
Ecole De Management Léonard De Vinci
Paris
2003 - 2007
Finance - Gestion