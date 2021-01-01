Victor VGOMEZ

Academic Vice Rector at the Bolivarian University of Ecuador. General Director of the International Congress of Pedagogical Sciences of Ecuador. Project Director at the SMART RESEARCH Foundation, Ecuador. Quality Assurance and Accreditation Consultant. Leader of the International project Network of Simulated Practice Environments for the improvement of skills for access to employment. Collaborator in The digital gender gap and the TPACK model in teacher training from the Department of Innovation, Universities, Science and Digital Society of the Valencian Community, Spain.Accreditation and institutional evaluation in Higher Education Institutions of the Strategic Management Network in Higher Education, current situation, consequences and challenges. Comparative study between 2015 and 2019 (international project RED-DEES). Improvement of the management model of technological institutes of Ecuador.Methodology for the inclusive mapping of educational institutions in Ecuador.Admission and follow up process for students with disabilities in the IES of Ecuador.Management model of the relationship with society in ITB.Researcher categorized by SENESCYT.Director of 6 PhD theses. Faculty member and coordinator of masters programs in various countries (in Higher Education, Applied Mechanics, Social Studies of Science and Technology, Didactics of English, Pedagogical Sciences, Educational Management, Professional and Vocational Orientation and Manufacturing Processes).Several publications in journals indexed in SCOPUS and Scielo, among others.