Vincent BALADRE
Vincent BALADRE
CLERMONT-FERRAND
Entreprises
La Poste Solutions Business
- Directeur Commercial
PARIS CEDEX 15
2010 - 2013
27 commerciaux portefeuille clients 100 M€
EMLyon Business School
Ecully
2013 - 2015
EDHEC
Nice
2013 - 2013
Christine SALABERT
Christophe TRICART
Sogia SYSTÈME
