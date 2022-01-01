Menu

Vincent BALADRE

CLERMONT-FERRAND

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • La Poste - Directeur d'établissement

    2013 - maintenant 250 personnes au service de nos clients

  • La Poste - Directeur etablissement

    2013 - maintenant

  • La Poste Solutions Business - Directeur Commercial

    PARIS CEDEX 15 2010 - 2013 27 commerciaux portefeuille clients 100 M€

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :