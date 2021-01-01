Retail
Vincent CHASTAGNOL
Vincent CHASTAGNOL
VAUCRESSON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BG Ingenieurs Conseils SA
- Expert
2017 - maintenant
STEREAU SAUR
- Directeur technique
1992 - 2016
Air Products
- Chef de poduit PSA MEMBRANES
1987 - 1992
Formations
Chimie ParisTech
Paris
1983 - 1986
Ingénieur Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Chimie de Paris
Réseau
Audrey GOULARD
