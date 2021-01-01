Vincent CHEVALIER

-
Safran Landing Systems
- Project Engineer
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2018 - maintenant
Project management:
- Leading development programs & Innovation with Rolls-Royce
- Leading R&T programs in partnership with European suppliers
- leading TRL maturing increase of new technologies for futur development programs
Technical support:
- Filtration expertise: filter element dimensioning and performance prediction for liquid filtration programs
- Air purification
- Optimization of test protocols and good practices within the laboratory (env. ATEX)
Safran Landing Systems
- PhD Industrial Student
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2015 - 2018
Subject: Development of functionalized / nanostructured materials for applications related to the treatment of air in the field of aeronautics
Technical:
- Technology watch (publications, standards and patents)
- Adsorbent materials elaboration (synthesis and functionalization)
- Temperature treatment, calcination
- Material characterisations (Physiosorption, XRD, IR, SEM, Thermogravimetric analysis)
- TD-GC-MS/FID (Thermal desorber; gas Chromatography with Flame Ionization Detection and Mass Spectrometry) analysis
- Simulation of breakthrough curves (MATLAB)
Management:
- Setting up a test bench (150k€) - definition of technical specifications, budget management.
- Setting-up of European projects (Clean Sky 2)
- Interactions with partners and suppliers
- Trainee supervision (2 Master students) & Team collaboration
- Management of laboratory gas stocks
- Technical expertise during meetings with CEA clients
- Meeting organization
Communication:
- Prize for the best PhD presentation 2018: Materials, processes, additive manufacturing - CEA, LITEN
- Presentation of "Indoor air quality thematic" at the service meeting (S2CE)
- Atmos'Fair Conference, Lyon, FRANCE
Oral contribution – ‘’Mesoporous micelle-templated silicas, zeolites and MOF as alternatives to activated carbon to capture volatile organic compounds’’
- Oorgandagarna - Inorganic Days Conference, Nynäshamn, SWEDEN
Poster contribution – ‘’Dynamic adsorption capacity of inorganic materials for toluene’’
Imerys Ceramics
- Trainee - Industrial R&D in a advanced mineral material group
Paris
2015 - 2015
Subject: Revaluation of waste for ceramic formulation
Implemented skills:
- Setting up a state of art and a bibliography
- Chemical formulation
- Setting up of an experimental protocol
- Sample synthesis
- Physiosorption (B.E.T) analysis
- Laser particle size analysis
- Chemical analysis by XRF (X-ray fluorescence)
- XRD (X-ray diffraction)
- Scanning electron microscope (SEM) analysis
- Mechanical tests (3-point bending)
Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Trainee - Industrial R&D in a advanced material group for automotive technology
Saint Ouen Cedex
2014 - 2014
Thermal Shock Protection Layer characterization & development for O2 gas sensors, also called λ-sensors.
Imlemented skills:
- Sample preparation for microscopical observation (embedding, grinding, polishing)
- Microscopical observations
- Thermal camera analysis
- Thermal shock testing
- High speed camera investigations
Snecma
- Trainee
Courcouronnes
2013 - 2013
Subject : Rheological monitoring of ceramic slip for manufacturing casting molds
Implemented skills:
- Work independently
- Characterization of ceramic slip
- Analyze and synthesize experimental results
- Accountable to the hierarchy
Service Départemental d'Incendie et de Secours 29 (SDIS 29)
- Pompier volontaire saisonnier (équipier, chef adjoint et chef))
2009 - 2012
Mission: surveillance et secours à personne sur les plages du Finistère pendant les saisons estivales
Compétences développées :
- Interaction avec des personnes de tout milieu
- Secourisme
- Gestion d'un équipe de 3 personnes