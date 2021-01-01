Menu

Vincent CHEVALIER

Vélizy-Villacoublay

Entreprises

  • Safran Landing Systems - Project Engineer

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2018 - maintenant Project management:
    - Leading development programs & Innovation with Rolls-Royce
    - Leading R&T programs in partnership with European suppliers
    - leading TRL maturing increase of new technologies for futur development programs

    Technical support:
    - Filtration expertise: filter element dimensioning and performance prediction for liquid filtration programs
    - Air purification
    - Optimization of test protocols and good practices within the laboratory (env. ATEX)

  • Safran Landing Systems - PhD Industrial Student

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2015 - 2018 Subject: Development of functionalized / nanostructured materials for applications related to the treatment of air in the field of aeronautics

    Technical:
    - Technology watch (publications, standards and patents)
    - Adsorbent materials elaboration (synthesis and functionalization)
    - Temperature treatment, calcination
    - Material characterisations (Physiosorption, XRD, IR, SEM, Thermogravimetric analysis)
    - TD-GC-MS/FID (Thermal desorber; gas Chromatography with Flame Ionization Detection and Mass Spectrometry) analysis
    - Simulation of breakthrough curves (MATLAB)

    Management:
    - Setting up a test bench (150k€) - definition of technical specifications, budget management.
    - Setting-up of European projects (Clean Sky 2)
    - Interactions with partners and suppliers
    - Trainee supervision (2 Master students) & Team collaboration
    - Management of laboratory gas stocks
    - Technical expertise during meetings with CEA clients
    - Meeting organization

    Communication:
    - Prize for the best PhD presentation 2018: Materials, processes, additive manufacturing - CEA, LITEN
    - Presentation of "Indoor air quality thematic" at the service meeting (S2CE)
    - Atmos'Fair Conference, Lyon, FRANCE
    Oral contribution – ‘’Mesoporous micelle-templated silicas, zeolites and MOF as alternatives to activated carbon to capture volatile organic compounds’’
    - Oorgandagarna - Inorganic Days Conference, Nynäshamn, SWEDEN
    Poster contribution – ‘’Dynamic adsorption capacity of inorganic materials for toluene’’

  • Imerys Ceramics - Trainee - Industrial R&D in a advanced mineral material group

    Paris 2015 - 2015 Subject: Revaluation of waste for ceramic formulation

    Implemented skills:
    - Setting up a state of art and a bibliography
    - Chemical formulation
    - Setting up of an experimental protocol
    - Sample synthesis
    - Physiosorption (B.E.T) analysis
    - Laser particle size analysis
    - Chemical analysis by XRF (X-ray fluorescence)
    - XRD (X-ray diffraction)
    - Scanning electron microscope (SEM) analysis
    - Mechanical tests (3-point bending)

  • Robert Bosch Gmbh - Trainee - Industrial R&D in a advanced material group for automotive technology

    Saint Ouen Cedex 2014 - 2014 Thermal Shock Protection Layer characterization & development for O2 gas sensors, also called λ-sensors.

    Imlemented skills:
    - Sample preparation for microscopical observation (embedding, grinding, polishing)
    - Microscopical observations
    - Thermal camera analysis
    - Thermal shock testing
    - High speed camera investigations

  • Snecma - Trainee

    Courcouronnes 2013 - 2013 Subject : Rheological monitoring of ceramic slip for manufacturing casting molds

    Implemented skills:
    - Work independently
    - Characterization of ceramic slip
    - Analyze and synthesize experimental results
    - Accountable to the hierarchy

  • Service Départemental d'Incendie et de Secours 29 (SDIS 29) - Pompier volontaire saisonnier (équipier, chef adjoint et chef))

    2009 - 2012 Mission: surveillance et secours à personne sur les plages du Finistère pendant les saisons estivales

    Compétences développées :
    - Interaction avec des personnes de tout milieu
    - Secourisme
    - Gestion d'un équipe de 3 personnes

Formations

  • Julius Maximilians Universität (Würzburg)

    Würzburg 2015 - 2015 Projet de fin d'étude

    Trainee - Graduation R&D project

    Subject: Synthesis and characterization of electrorheological fluids based on mesoporous SBA-15, and métallo-supramolecular polyelectrolyte.

    Implemented skills:
    - Setting up a state of art and a bibliography
    - Sample synthesis by chemical way
    - Scanning electron microscope (SEM) analysis
    - Small-angle X-ray scattering (SAXS) analysis
    - Physiso

  • Alfred University (Alfred, Ny)

    Alfred, Ny 2013 - 2013 Semestre

    Exchange semester at Alfred University (NY), USA

    Subjects studied:
    - Ceramic
    - Glass
    - Bio-materials

  • ENSCI (Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Céramique Industrielle)

    Limoges 2012 - 2015 ingénieur

    https://www.ensil-ensci.unilim.fr/

  • CPGE Brizeux

    Quimper 2009 - 2012

  • Lycée Jean Moulin

    Chateaulin 2006 - 2009 baccaloréat

    Bac scientifique SVT (option Physique)

