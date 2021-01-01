Vincent CHEVALIER

Entreprises
-
Groupe Y
- Assistant comptable
Niort
2013 - maintenant
Comptabilité générale
-
MACIFILIA
- Comptable
2013 - 2013
Tâches comptables diverses
-
Maif
- Comptable
NIORT
2013 - 2013
Services dépenses notes de frais
-
Groupe Y
- Comptable
Niort
2012 - 2012
Mission comptable chez MACIFILIA
-
CEPAM SCOP
- Comptable Fournisseurs
2006 - 2011
Actionnaire en SCOP
Comptabilité Fournisseurs
Liquidation judiciaire
-
CEPAM
- Comptable
2006 - 2006
Mission intérimaire
Pointage notes de frais
-
Groupe Macif
- Comptable
Niort
2005 - 2006
Diverses tâches comptables
-
Maif
- Comptable
NIORT
2004 - 2005
Service encaissements
-
Groupama
- Comptable
Paris
2004 - 2004
Service encaissements
-
QUITTE DEVELOPPEMENT
- Aide-comptable
2002 - 2004
Contrat en alternance pour préparation au BTS CGO
Formations
-
Niort
2002 - 2004
BTS Comptabilité et Gestion des Organisations
Diplôme obtenu en 2004 après une formation en alternance de 2 ans
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel