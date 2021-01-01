Menu

Vincent CHEVALIER

Niort

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Groupe Y - Assistant comptable

    Niort 2013 - maintenant Comptabilité générale

  • MACIFILIA - Comptable

    2013 - 2013 Tâches comptables diverses

  • Maif - Comptable

    NIORT 2013 - 2013 Services dépenses notes de frais

  • Groupe Y - Comptable

    Niort 2012 - 2012 Mission comptable chez MACIFILIA

  • CEPAM SCOP - Comptable Fournisseurs

    2006 - 2011 Actionnaire en SCOP
    Comptabilité Fournisseurs
    Liquidation judiciaire

  • CEPAM - Comptable

    2006 - 2006 Mission intérimaire
    Pointage notes de frais

  • Groupe Macif - Comptable

    Niort 2005 - 2006 Diverses tâches comptables

  • Maif - Comptable

    NIORT 2004 - 2005 Service encaissements

  • Groupama - Comptable

    Paris 2004 - 2004 Service encaissements

  • QUITTE DEVELOPPEMENT - Aide-comptable

    2002 - 2004 Contrat en alternance pour préparation au BTS CGO

Formations

  • CNEFP

    Niort 2002 - 2004 BTS Comptabilité et Gestion des Organisations

    Diplôme obtenu en 2004 après une formation en alternance de 2 ans

