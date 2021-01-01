Retail
Vincent CHOUZENOUX
Vincent CHOUZENOUX
GOUSSAINVILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BEGC
- Président du directoire
GOUSSAINVILLE
2011 - maintenant
O'Macarons et Chocolats (Canada)
- Président
2009 - 2011
TVA, Productions J, Anémone Films, Productions Double, divers.
- Travailleur autonome
2002 - 2009
Travailleur autonome, Télévision, Communication, Publicité, Media Production industry
Formations
Université De Montréal (Montréal)
Montréal
1998 - 2002
Université Tours Francois Rabelais (Tours)
Tours
1996 - 1998
Réseau
Anne-Gabrielle GATTO
Arnaud GESLAIN
Bérengère SAINTE-CROIX
Christophe LAUQUIN
Delieuvin BRUNO
Gilles POTOT
Pierre CAPPELLE
Thomas DAUPHIN
Vincent HARCHY
