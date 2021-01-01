Vincent CHUSSEAU

Mes compétences :
ressources humaines
recrutement
RH
Relations humaines
Microsoft Excel
Entreprises
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
- Technical Recruiter
2014 - maintenantIDEXX attracts, rewards and inspires exceptionally talented and motivated people who are eager to participate in two of the most important technological revolutions of our time—biotechnology and information.
We offer outstanding opportunities for personal growth and success, and support excellence, world-class standards, and continuous improvement.
AUSY
- Chargé de recrutement
Sèvres Cedex2010 - 2010
Soft Computing
- Consultant en recrutement
PARIS2010 - 2013Chargé de Recrutement au sein de Soft Computing (Société de conseil en ingénierie spécialisée en CRM, BI et e-business, 350 personnes).
AXA FRANCE
- Assistant RH
Nanterre 2009 - 2009
Improve Medical
- Assistant RH
2008 - 2008Missions de recrutement, conduite d'entretiens, tâches diverses
Rhodes university
- Tuteur de français
2006 - 2006Gestion d'étudiants, organisation de cours.
Cabinet d'avocat LOPEZ
- Stagiaire
2005 - 2005Constitution et gestion de dossiers de sociétés