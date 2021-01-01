Menu

Vincent CHUSSEAU

WESTBROOK

En résumé

Mes compétences :
ressources humaines
recrutement
RH
Relations humaines
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. - Technical Recruiter

    2014 - maintenant IDEXX attracts, rewards and inspires exceptionally talented and motivated people who are eager to participate in two of the most important technological revolutions of our time—biotechnology and information.

    We offer outstanding opportunities for personal growth and success, and support excellence, world-class standards, and continuous improvement.

  • AUSY - Chargé de recrutement

    Sèvres Cedex 2010 - 2010

  • Soft Computing - Consultant en recrutement

    PARIS 2010 - 2013 Chargé de Recrutement au sein de Soft Computing (Société de conseil en ingénierie spécialisée en CRM, BI et e-business, 350 personnes).

  • AXA FRANCE - Assistant RH

    Nanterre 2009 - 2009

  • Improve Medical - Assistant RH

    2008 - 2008 Missions de recrutement, conduite d'entretiens, tâches diverses

  • Rhodes university - Tuteur de français

    2006 - 2006 Gestion d'étudiants, organisation de cours.

  • Cabinet d'avocat LOPEZ - Stagiaire

    2005 - 2005 Constitution et gestion de dossiers de sociétés

Formations

