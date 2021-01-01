Retail
Vincent CORDIER
Vincent CORDIER
Vélizy-Villacoublay
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Pro Engineer
Visual basic
Altran
- Consultant
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2011 - maintenant
General Motors Strasbourg
- Stagiaire ingénieur dévelopement
Argenteuil
2011 - 2011
Provide an algorithm that gives the temperature of a clutch in real time inboard for the "Starting Clutch" project and find the best way to cool the clutch.
INSA Strasbourg (Sainte Foy Les Lyon)
Sainte Foy Les Lyon
2005 - 2011
Lycée Haut Barr
2005 - 2011
Pas de contact professionnel
