Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent CRON
Ajouter
Vincent CRON
BORDEAUX
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Bordeaux
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
X-Ray Production
- Booker
maintenant
Formations
Ipag Business School
Paris
2000 - 2004
bac+4
Réseau
Bafing KUL
Camille PUONS
Copelli FABRICE
Marc BAUCOR
Marine RICHARD
Pierre COLIN
Sarah BRENAC
Valentine SOULES
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z