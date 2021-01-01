Vincent DARE

Entreprises
Sodexo
- Responsable de production a GDf SUEZ a la defense 92
Production | Paris (75000)
2013 - maintenant
Sodexo
- Responsable de production a AREVA SIEGE paris 9
Production | Paris (75000)
2010 - 2013
le zephyr
- Employé
Autre | Paris (75000)
2007 - maintenant
Sodexho Capital 8
- Second de cuisine
Autre | Paris (75000)
2006 - 2007
sodexho alcatel
- Second de cuisine
Autre | Vélizy-Villacoublay (78140)
2005 - 2006
sodexho alcatel LA BOETI
- CHEF DE PARTIE PUIS SECOND DE CUISINE
Autre | Paris (75000)
2002 - 2005
rest le gourmandin
- Demi chef de partie de cuisine
Autre | Thorigny-sur-Marne (77400)
2001 - 2002
LE GOURMANDIN
- Apprenti 1 ere et 2 eme ann cap cuisine
Autre | Thorigny-sur-Marne (77400)
1998 - 2000
la diva
- Pre apprenti cuisinier
Autre | Chelles (60350)
1998 - 1999
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel