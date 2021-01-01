Menu

Vincent DARE

  • Sodexo
  • responsable de production a GDf SUEZ a la defense 92

PARIS

Entreprises

  • Sodexo - Responsable de production a GDf SUEZ a la defense 92

    Production | Paris (75000) 2013 - maintenant

  • Sodexo - Responsable de production a AREVA SIEGE paris 9

    Production | Paris (75000) 2010 - 2013

  • le zephyr - Employé

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2007 - maintenant

  • Sodexho Capital 8 - Second de cuisine

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2006 - 2007

  • sodexho alcatel - Second de cuisine

    Autre | Vélizy-Villacoublay (78140) 2005 - 2006

  • sodexho alcatel LA BOETI - CHEF DE PARTIE PUIS SECOND DE CUISINE

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2002 - 2005

  • rest le gourmandin - Demi chef de partie de cuisine

    Autre | Thorigny-sur-Marne (77400) 2001 - 2002

  • LE GOURMANDIN - Apprenti 1 ere et 2 eme ann cap cuisine

    Autre | Thorigny-sur-Marne (77400) 1998 - 2000

  • la diva - Pre apprenti cuisinier

    Autre | Chelles (60350) 1998 - 1999

