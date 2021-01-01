Menu

Vincent DE BRITO

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SAMEX - Ingénieur d'affaires CVC

    2014 - maintenant

  • Samex - Apprenti Ingénieur MINES de Paris

    2013 - 2014

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :