Vincent De Paul YAO
Ajouter
Vincent De Paul YAO
YAMOUSSOUKRO
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
DRESUDDY
- INFORMATICIEN COMPTABLE
maintenant
Formations
CBCG De Cocody CBCG (Abidjan)
Abidjan
1999 - 2001
Réseau
Edgard Simon GNABA-DEGNY
Fabrice ODO
Ferdinand KOFFI
