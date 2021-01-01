Menu

Vincent DEGIVE

MELLIER

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Delhaize - Manager

    2003 - maintenant Responsible for the whole human, commercial and administrative issues of the day to day runing of a supermarket.
    Management of a 30 persons staff including :
    - recruiting and training
    - coordinating and planning schedule
    - supervising shelf provisioning
    - supervising security, hygiene and accounting procedures

  • Facopy sprl - Manager

    1998 - 2003 In charge of an industrial copy centre :
    - B2B clients relations
    - Production team leader (5 staff)

Formations

  • Université Catholique De Louvain-La-Neuve ESPO (Ottignies Louvain La Neuve)

    Ottignies Louvain La Neuve 1993 - 1998 Licence in Sociology

    Sciences Politiques, Economiques et sociales

Réseau

