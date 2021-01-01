Vincent DEGIVE

2003 - maintenantResponsible for the whole human, commercial and administrative issues of the day to day runing of a supermarket.
Management of a 30 persons staff including :
- recruiting and training
- coordinating and planning schedule
- supervising shelf provisioning
- supervising security, hygiene and accounting procedures
Facopy sprl
- Manager
1998 - 2003In charge of an industrial copy centre :
- B2B clients relations
- Production team leader (5 staff)
Formations
Université Catholique De Louvain-La-Neuve ESPO (Ottignies Louvain La Neuve)
Ottignies Louvain La Neuve1993 - 1998Licence in Sociology