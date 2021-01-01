Vincent DRAPEAU

2013 - maintenantAfter a career break, I have rejoined Merrill Corporation, this time in its Paris office. Merrill has decided to trust me in helping them to build their operational and commercial development in the French finance market.
I am now focusing on supporting our clients using our Financial Printing service. We assist public companies in the typesetting and production of their transactional and compliance documents.
We also provide a neutral working space, welcoming our clients and their advisors in-house for the reviews and edits of documents. Our office in Paris is equiped accordingly for such service.
The second aspect of my role is to maintain the office management of our structure and to manage its development.
Merrill Corporation
- Project Manager - DataSite
2010 - 2012I was employed at Merrill's London office as a Project Manager for their flagship and pioneer electronic dataroom product: DataSite. DataSite is an electronic, internet-based, secure dataroom mainly specialised in Merge & Acquisition deals.
My role was to provide a high-level customer service in assisting clients during the life of their projects. I was focusing on French clients including blue-ship companies and the major investment banks and law firms. I regularly dealt with CEOs, CFOs and other high-level profiles to whom I had to provide the finest customer service experience for complete satisfaction of the product and the way it is supported.
Requests wear dealt over the phone and emails and involved guiding and advising the clients through the life of their project from understanding and anticipating their needs, assisting them on the building and the set up of their dataroom and providing distance training (via Webex) and advices.
Visit www.datasite.com
FAVI
- Business Development Manager UK
2008 - 2010My role was to explore a new market for FAVI by benchmarking the mechanical engineering companies of the UK potentially needing brass mechanical components
I have prospected and generated a database of 500 prospects to whom I have presented FAVI and their know-how. I have continually followed-up my relationship with them and I have attended to trade fairs in order to expose the company.
From this prospection, I have studied and quoted 7 projects for mechanical components
Liebherr-Aerospace Toulouse SAS
- Sales & Marketing Assistant
Biberach an der Riss2007 - 2008I have worked within the Customer Service Department as part of my degree in Sales and Marketing techniques. My mission was to understand the market of the Department that mainly included the major airlines as well as defence companies in order to provide industrial marketing tools to the representatives: clients database, market reviews and catalogue of services.
I also have a chance to replace a member of the Customer Service team for three months, which provided my first experience in customer service. My duties included order management and response to international client requests over the phone and by email