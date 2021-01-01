Menu

Vincent DRYE

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Trois Prime - Project Manager

    2013 - maintenant Digital, health dedicated, communication company. 3 Prime proposes extremely innovative training and communication tools for doctors, mass public or pharmaceutical firms.
    - Provide clients with relevant digital solutions
    - Manage technical production with developers and computer graphic designers’ teams
    - Conduct new e-health project

  • BAC Partenaires Gestion - Financial Analyst

    2012 - 2013 Private equity focused on SMB located in surbubs areas
    - Produced investment reports
    - Conducted prospection with local actors to identify potential investments
    - Followed up companies' relations

  • Altai Consulting - Marketing Analyst - Paris France, Tanzania, Tchad

    2011 - 2011 - Produced presentations and SPSS analysis for the Telecom branch
    - Managed field research in Chad and Tanzania: contracted data collection and data entry teams, conducted focus group

  • Bledina - Danone group - Field Marketing Manager- Lille

    2010 - 2011 - In charge of developping sales and implementing national marketing strategy in 55 super/hypermarkets
    - Analysed trend, established sales and marketing priorities
    - Conducted sales and merchandising campaigns

  • Association The BB - Co-founder and President

    2009 - 2010 Sport association on the student scene
    - Organized 16 bike orienteering races - 100/150 participants per race
    - Organized hitch-hike contests - 300 participants - sponsors E&Y - l'Oreal
    - Awarded Best College Event 2010 by l’Oreal

  • France 2 - Reporter - New Delhi branch (Intern)

    Paris 2008 - 2008 - Reported on the field - conducted interviews
    - Prepared topics - organized shootings
    - In charge of the blog content

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :