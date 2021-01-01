Vincent DRYE

-
Trois Prime
- Project Manager
2013 - maintenant
Digital, health dedicated, communication company. 3 Prime proposes extremely innovative training and communication tools for doctors, mass public or pharmaceutical firms.
- Provide clients with relevant digital solutions
- Manage technical production with developers and computer graphic designers’ teams
- Conduct new e-health project
BAC Partenaires Gestion
- Financial Analyst
2012 - 2013
Private equity focused on SMB located in surbubs areas
- Produced investment reports
- Conducted prospection with local actors to identify potential investments
- Followed up companies' relations
Altai Consulting
- Marketing Analyst - Paris France, Tanzania, Tchad
2011 - 2011
- Produced presentations and SPSS analysis for the Telecom branch
- Managed field research in Chad and Tanzania: contracted data collection and data entry teams, conducted focus group
Bledina - Danone group
- Field Marketing Manager- Lille
2010 - 2011
- In charge of developping sales and implementing national marketing strategy in 55 super/hypermarkets
- Analysed trend, established sales and marketing priorities
- Conducted sales and merchandising campaigns
Association The BB
- Co-founder and President
2009 - 2010
Sport association on the student scene
- Organized 16 bike orienteering races - 100/150 participants per race
- Organized hitch-hike contests - 300 participants - sponsors E&Y - l'Oreal
- Awarded Best College Event 2010 by l’Oreal
France 2
- Reporter - New Delhi branch (Intern)
2008 - 2008
- Reported on the field - conducted interviews
- Prepared topics - organized shootings
- In charge of the blog content