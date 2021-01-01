Vincent DUBOIS

-
Akka Technologies
- Commissioning interface manager & Pre-commissioning manager
Paris
2013 - 2014
Globolstroy / SNC Lavalin
Commissioning interface manager - Pre-commissioning manager
On charge of the interface of the contract between Globolstroy and SNC Lavalin.
Kharyaga (Total E&P Russia project).
Contract management:
* Precommissioning and commissioning engineering (Issuing of management and execution
procedures)
* Dcc follow up (official letters, procedures, contractual matters)
* Technical querries system issuing and follow up) ;
* Interfacing between Contractor and company. ;
* Recovery plan issuing
* Change orders management ;
* Claims follow up (monitoring, presentation and issuing)
* Liaising with Technical assistance compagnies for locals / expat's engineer recruiting
* Create Logistic department From head quarter to site ;
* Organisation chart reviewing
* Work load calculation ;
* Operation scheduling ;
* Ensure about Russian RTN training of engineers ;
* Administrative follow up (medicals certifications, traveling) ;
* Rotational schedule issuing and follow up
* Visa's and Work permit for expat engineers
* Cost control system follow up
* Chain supply follow up
Pre-commissioning manager:
* Precommissioning engineering and punch list management ;
* Multi-diciplines pre-commissioning team recruitment ;
* Precommissioning activities kick off at site. ;
* Interface with ICAPS officer
-
Akka Technologies
- Commissioning interface manager
Paris
2013 - 2015
-
SUBSEA 7
- Offshore manager
SURESNES
2012 - 2013
On charge of the topside hook up activities of plateforme installation, remaining jobs +
Punch list until first oïl.
Management of a team of 170 workers. Satellite project - EXXON Mobil Nigeria.
Contract management:
* Marine co-ordination (infield surfers + supply boats) ;
* Multi discipline team management (Piping, structure, instrumentation, rope access, riggers,
QAQC, SHE,)
* Painting (remaining jobs + punch list items)
* Scaffolding (37 tonnes installed)
* Scheduling
* Security interface (supply boats escorts)
* Risk assesment as per activities
* Risk assessment for lift boat positionning
Topside jobs :
* Piping (Flow lines installation) ;
* Structure (Supports fabrication + brackets modifications + clamps installation) ;
* Instrumentation ;
* High pressure leak test (procedure reviewing as per P&ID's, Equipment and team
mobilisation, equipments lay out on the lift boat + installation)
Commissioning activities:
* Instrumentation installation and calibration ;
* Loops test + check sheets
NDT follow up
-
total E&P Gabon
- Construction supervisor
2012 - 2013
Construction supervisor - IPG (Petroleum and Gaz institute school and training).
* Cost control ;
* Construction progress
* Contractor leading
* Interface
* Reporting
-
TOTAL E&P CONGO
- Construction supervisor
COURBEVOIE
2011 - 2012
On charge of all the programmed or expension of the main process. All offshore / onshore
Oil fields of Congo are connected to this storage and exportation plant (Djeno). More than
40 jobs managed by differents construction companies were constantly under progress
(piping, skids instalation, instrumentation development, elimination of backwater...etc
My role was to realize works to diagnose, initiate and issue calls for tenders, initiate bids from
approved companies on the site, follow the work operation processes until commissioning and
construction operations has to commissioning. And finally validate the final billing.
* Co-ordination fabrication & ITP (using standards: ISO standard) ;
* Scheduling (Primavera)
* Scope of work analysis& development
* tendering analysis
* Risk assessment ;
* Operation supervising
* FAT (Final acceptance test)
* Commissioning ;
* Static & rotating equipment maintenance or installation
* Piping replacement or process modification, dismantling.
-
Veolia Oman Sultanate
- Project coordinator
2009 - 2010
(QarnAlam Steam Project - Oil & Gas Water treatment -Aerator zone, Multimedia filters,
RO System and back washing- 230 000brls/day)
Procurement contract Management:
* Co-ordination of ITP, Fat (using standards: ISO, DEP, API, ASM, ASTM...) ;
* Material inspection after delivery ;
* Logistic: Shipment release, transit between ETA and site ;
* Co-ordination between Company (PDO), contractor (Dodsal) and Vendor (Veolia)
Technical assistance:
* Technical revision of documentation following the shell spec (DEP) and standards:
(Isometrics, P&ID's, Hazop procedure, control narrative, construction dwg of equipments, work packs
assembly, TQ & Variances.)
* Construction scheduling coordination ;
* Interface between Company, Contractor and Vendor
Documentation:
* MRB: Data book recovery co-ordination:
* VDB: Co-ordination status
-
Perenco
- Construction Supervisor & Project coordinator
Paris
2008 - 2009
On charge of pipeline replacement project (offshore)
ZL production export pipeline replacement:
* Scope of work analysis
* Hook-up analysis (NDT 100%)
* Supply management
* scheduling
* Logistic supervision
* construction supervision
* Work permit management
* Hydrotest and commissioning supervision
-
CNR
- Construction supervisor
2008 - 2008
Onshore:
* Scope of work analysis
* Call for tender - Technical analysis ;
* Create procedures or work packs
* Work packs analysis with Contractor ;
* Co-ordination meeting between Contractor and Company ;
* Risk assessment ;
* Material inspection (ISOS, ASTM, ASM, API, CNR specification) ;
* Off shore logistic in accordance with Company's system ;
* Scheduling and Reporting
Off shore:
* Supervisor Platform rep ;
* Manage off shore operation (well bore heating) ;
* Well head and X-mas tree installation ;
* Manage 3D laser Survey
* Leak test Operation
* Operation daily & weekly meeting
* Manpower scheduling
* Tool box meetings
* Pre commissioning preparation ;
* Manage lifting operation ;
* Reporting
* Work permit management
Type of operation:
* Platform Topsides Leak Testing with N2 gas and Halliburton's N2 high
* pressure unit (onshore test, Work pack reviewing with PPS engineer, risk assessment,
operation)
* Well connecting spools fabrication and installation ;
* Electrical work (heat tracing, JB installation & wiring)
* Instrumentation work (P&ID checking, modification or replacement)
* Chemical injection (Chemical and methanol injection system fabrication)
* Insulation contract &operation
* Scaffolding contract (call off) ;
* Lifting equipment modification (off shore certification)
* Machine Rental contract (Generator hooked up awaiting the FPSO commissioning)
-
TOTAL E&P
- Supervisor
2007 - 2008
Construction and field supervisor (Soyo onshore field-12 000brls/day)
* Boiler & Piping Supervisor, shut down for maintenance purpose on site of production
onshore (Soyo)
In charge of the interface between the Company project manager and Total E&P
Angola
* Coordination of the works of shut down and connections of new well head and production
manifolds by Flow lines
* Preparation and planning of the maintenance work in relation with the production, security
and the site direction.
* Control of the job conformity in respect of the scope of work.
* Coordination of the different work sequences. ;
* Work progress supervision.
* Certification of works completion.
-
ORTEC Friedlander Angola
- Maintenance supervisor
2006 - 2007
FPSO Girasol - maintenance supervisor (250 000 brls/day)
In charge of the maintenance of the offshore piping on FPSO TOTAL Girasol.
* Maintenance works, in relation with the inspection, Tdm services and Safety.
* Supervision of repairs or replacement of the piping and boilers:
o Stainless-steel Piping xxs for methanol network
o Carbon Piping , flare line, oil production
o Boilers, hydraulic guard, Ballasts.
o Thermal Exchanger.
o Site preparation, team management, supplying, Intervention.
Logistic & Procurement:
* Material requisition system
* Transit following up ;
* Material reception and custom clearance management ;
* Company (Sonangol) procurement contract management ;
* Offshore logistic
-
SESI
- Construction manager
Paris
2006 - 2006
Refinery shut down preparing. (survey, engineering, fabrication, installation, pre-commissioning
-
CREYF'S INTERIM Swiss
- Structure supervisor
2005 - 2005
On charge of the job coordination, interface, chain supply. HCR Geneva, Mounting metallic
framework.
-
ATELIER DE CAROUGE Swiss
- Boiler Technician
2004 - 2004
On charge of the high pressure vessels fabrication and installation, precommssioning,
commissioning (.Factory ROLLEX, Geneva. Coordination study and prefabrications):
* Supply management and prefabrication. ;
* Team Management, planning and work-site preparation. ;
* Customer relation. ;
* Work progress supervision and coordination (job conformity, site reception).
-
AINTERIM
- Piping supervisor & charge pipe
OYONNAX
2001 - 2001
On charge pipe work fabrication and installation. refinery in Lyon.
-
METALLIC CONSTRUCTION OF LEMAN
- Structure supervisor
2001 - 2001
On charge of the job coordination, interface, chain supply. HCR Geneva, Mounting metallic
framework.
* Supply management and prefabrication. ;
* Team Management, planning and work-site preparation. ;
* Customer relation.
* Work progress supervision and coordination (job conformity, site reception).
-
Interim
- Chef de chantier tuyauterie
2000 - 2000
INTERIM EXPERIENCE _
Boiler and qualified welder - fabrication of high pressure vessels
* Welder Inoxtig x ray .Cegelec, IFP, Somip ;
* Boiler constructor. ASET, LTI, St Clair's boiler
DEGREES / ADDITIONAL TRAINING