Menu

Vincent ESMENJAUD

BRON

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Emerson Process Management - Group Leader Information Networks, Senior Consultant, Strategic Services Europe

    BRON 2013 - maintenant Lead the Information Networks team providing expertise on the latest information technology in relation to process automation. The team advises on the different areas: Wireless WFN/WPN, Cyber Security, remote access, backup and disaster recovery, IT architecture, Virtualization, Interfaces to other level 3 and 4 systems.

  • Emerson Process Management - PlantWeb & Wireless Applications Consultant, Strategic Services Europe

    BRON 2008 - 2012

  • Emerson Process Management - PlantWeb Consultant Engineer

    BRON 2001 - 2008

  • Emerson Process Management - PlantWeb Project Manager

    BRON 1999 - 2001

  • Emerson Process Management - Lead Engineer Software and Network

    BRON 1991 - 1999

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :