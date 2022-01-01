Vincent ESMENJAUD

Emerson Process Management
- Group Leader Information Networks, Senior Consultant, Strategic Services Europe
BRON2013 - maintenantLead the Information Networks team providing expertise on the latest information technology in relation to process automation. The team advises on the different areas: Wireless WFN/WPN, Cyber Security, remote access, backup and disaster recovery, IT architecture, Virtualization, Interfaces to other level 3 and 4 systems.
Emerson Process Management
- PlantWeb & Wireless Applications Consultant, Strategic Services Europe
BRON2008 - 2012
Emerson Process Management
- PlantWeb Consultant Engineer
BRON2001 - 2008
Emerson Process Management
- PlantWeb Project Manager
BRON1999 - 2001
Emerson Process Management
- Lead Engineer Software and Network