Menu

Vincent ESTANO

LE HAVRE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives au Havre

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • TCA - Chef d'atelier

    2015 - maintenant

  • TCA - Dessinateur/preparateur

    2014 - 2015

  • metal concept - Dessinateur/projeteur

    2008 - 2013

Formations

  • Lycée Laurent Lavoisier (Le Havre)

    Le Havre 2006 - 2008

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :