Vincent ESTANO

Ajouter
LE HAVRE
Entreprises
TCA
- Chef d'atelier
2015 - maintenant
TCA
- Dessinateur/preparateur
2014 - 2015
metal concept
- Dessinateur/projeteur
2008 - 2013
Formations
Lycée Laurent Lavoisier (Le Havre)
Le Havre
2006 - 2008
Réseau
Justin DUCLOS
